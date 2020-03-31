Royal Philips: Philips to postpone its Capital Markets Day to the fourth quarter of 2020

March 31, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - In connection with the coronavirus disease(NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it will postpone its Capital Markets Day - which was scheduled to take place in London (UK) on May 13, 2020 - to the fourth quarter of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of this year, Philips also plans to provide an update on the company's medium-term financial targets and performance trajectory for the period after 2020.

Further details about the new date and the venue of Philips' 2020 Capital Markets Day will be announced in due course. Investors and analysts are advised to regularly check the company's website) for updates.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446

E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 5977055

E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

