Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
WKN: 940602 ISIN: NL0000009538 
31.03.2020
Royal Philips: Philips to postpone its Capital Markets Day to the fourth quarter of 2020

March 31, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - In connection with the coronavirus disease(NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it will postpone its Capital Markets Day - which was scheduled to take place in London (UK) on May 13, 2020 - to the fourth quarter of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of this year, Philips also plans to provide an update on the company's medium-term financial targets and performance trajectory for the period after 2020.

Further details about the new date and the venue of Philips' 2020 Capital Markets Day will be announced in due course. Investors and analysts are advised to regularly check the company's website) for updates.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 5977055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

Forward-looking statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

Attachment

  • Philips CEO Frans van Houten speaks at Capital Markets Day 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/199671e9-2cfc-4832-b9fc-b814e7626824)
