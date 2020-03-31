A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest success story on inventory management solution

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005692/en/

logistics company (Graphic: Business Wire)

The client, a logistics company in Canada, faced challenges in managing their supply chain operations and meeting their clients' demands and expectations. Also, due to multiple warehousing and distribution sites being spread across different places in Canada, they faced difficulties in communicating delivery needs between staff, drivers, and distribution centers. These even impacted the company's logistics and distribution processes. The client, therefore, wanted to track the flow of inventory through and around the distribution center, build contingency plans to efficiently deal with unexpected market changes, and implement a sound reverse logistics framework. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering inventory management solution.

You can read the full story on how Infiniti's inventory management solution helped the client overcome these challenges here

"With globalization transforming the modern supply chain into a more complex process, the need for optimized inventory management has become irrefutable," says a market intelligence analyst at Infiniti Research

Our inventory management solution can help you to build contingency or 'back-up' plans by identifying the potential demand for inventory in advance. Request a free proposal.

Business impact of the inventory management solution for the logistics company

Adopted cost-effective technology to increase real-time visibility into their supply chain operations

Enabled text delivery process to keep their customers updated and provide advance notice of arrivals

Reduced communication gaps between staff, drivers, and distribution center

Implemented a sound reverse logistics framework to efficiently manage the product return process

Improved business efficiency and reduced the order-to-ship time from 7 days to 48 hours

You may also like to read some of our recent inventory management solution success stories:

Reducing Overhead Costs by 32% for a Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Client with Inventory Management Solution

Enhancing Customer Experience by 2x and Sales Rate by 33% for a Retail Firm Retail Inventory Management Solution

A Transportation Services Provider Reduced Delivery Time from Warehouse to End-users by 44% Using Risk Management Solution

To know more benefits of leveraging our inventory management solution, request for more information

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005692/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us