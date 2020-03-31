Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to announce results from drilling recently completed at Moroy. The drilling continues to define and extend mineralization on the M1 and M4 structures and has interested mineralization, including 9.24 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au over an intersection length of 2.0 metres ("m"), on a new structure referred to as Moroy 7 ("M7").

The M1 structure (see Cross Section and M1 Zone Long Section) is the priority target for delineation and expansion of gold resources and will be the source of a bulk sample. Recent drilling on the M1 has been completed from underground and from surface. Infill and delineation drilling from Level 14 in the M1-2 zone is consistent with currently interpreted limits of mineralization. Recent grades in this area, including 7.19 g/t Au over an intersection length of 2.82 m and 14.4 g/t Au over an intersection length of 0.91 m indicate the potential to realize a grade greater than the current average resource grade. Assays are pending from the lower M1-2 zone. Recent drilling down plunge of the M1-1 zone has intersected unmineralized intrusive rock in the projected position of the mineralization. However, intercepts of 3.43 g/t Au over an intersection length of 1.22 m and 3.37 g/t over an intersection length of 1.37 m indicate continuity of structure and mineralization. Continued down plunge drilling of the M1 Zone remains a priority for the Company. A single, longer-range, exploration hole intersected a wide shear zone on the M1 plane, approximately 175 m down plunge of M1-1 and included an intersection of 0.72 g/t Au over an intersection length of 6.89 m (see the M1 Zone Long Section).

The M4 Zone was recently discovered by the Company (see news release dated September 15, 2019). Recent drilling has expanded mineralization to the east with intercepts of 12.29 g/t Au over an intersection length of 1.79 m and 7.17 g/t Au over an intersection length of 1.89 m (see M4 Zone Plan). The M4 zone dips gently (25o - 35o) to the west-northwest with mineralization now occurring over length of approximately 225 m along a westerly trend direction. The M4 zone remains open and is a priority near term target for the Company.

The Company previously released an intercept of 14.88 g/t Au over an intersection length of 4.71 m in hole MY19-155 (see news release date June 12, 2019). Follow-up drilling in the area of the MY19-155 intercept has resulted in the delineation of a near vertical structure striking to the south-southeast. It is located south of the M1 structure (see Cross Section). Several of the recent intercepts contain anomalous Au and highlights include 9.24 g/t Au over an intersection length of 2.04 m and 4.55 g/t Au over an intersection length of 1.96 m (see M7 Zone Long Section). This newly recognized mineralized structure is referred to as M7.

Greg Gibson, President and CEO of the Company commented: "With the discovery of the M4 Zone during the fall of 2019 and now the M7 Zone, our exploration program continues to illustrate the potential at Moroy. Given the proximity of these zones to M1, continued drilling success and resource delineation has the potential to have a very positive, near term impact on developing reserves and mine planning at Moroy."

Analyses and QAQC

Gold analyses of Moroy drill core are completed at the Bachelor Mine assay laboratory. The Company employs an industry standard QAQC program that includes duplicate analyses from pulp and coarse rejects and the use of Certified Reference Materials (CRM) and blanks. Check assays on a minimum of 10% of the samples are completed at ALS Laboratories in Val-d'Or.

Francis Lefebvre, P.Geo and Chief Geologist for the Company supervises all exploration activities on the Moroy project. Mr. Lefebvre is a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101. Jamie Lavigne, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Company has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Lavigne is a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.





Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) True Width (m) Au (g/t) Zone MY19-171 102.95 113.12 10.17 6.21 0.26 M4 MY19-173 79.44 81.27 1.83 1.25 0.80 M4 MY19-174 82.62 88.86 6.23 3.12 1.49 M4 including 84.98 86.09 1.11 0.56 4.18 M4 MY19-175 77.96 83.41 5.45 2.73 0.45 M4 MY19-175 183.73 192.06 8.33 1.22 NC including 189.16 189.77 0.61 11.95 NC MY19-176 88.73 106.68 17.95 8.98 3.04 M4 including 95.85 97.10 1.26 0.63 35.3 M4 MY19-177 337.92 338.53 0.61 0.35 0.19 M4 MY19-178 93.27 99.03 5.76 2.88 0.41 M4 MY19-178 148.45 149.47 1.02 5.32 NC MY19-180 75.63 87.64 12.00 9.78 0.72 M4 MY19-180 108.97 110.58 1.61 4.62 NC MY19-180 179.29 179.90 0.61 6.24 NC MY19-181 72.20 84.73 12.52 10.61 0.86 M4 including 82.50 83.11 0.61 0.52 8.31 M4 MY19-181 252.71 258.41 5.70 3.02 1.30 M7 including 256.59 257.80 1.22 0.65 5.77 M7 MY19-184 105.55 107.92 2.37 1.71 6.47 M4 including 105.55 106.16 0.61 0.44 15.2 M4 MY19-185 81.63 85.84 4.21 3.34 0.31 M4 MY19-185 303.54 314.02 10.49 5.24 3.41 M7 including 303.54 306.65 3.11 1.55 4.10 M7 and 310.06 312.10 2.04 1.02 9.24 M7 MY19-187 206.29 213.29 7.00 2.07 NC including 206.29 207.29 1.00 6.45 NC MY19-188 84.55 91.85 7.30 4.40 0.46 M4 MY19-188 137.65 141.19 3.54 1.52 NC including 137.65 138.26 0.61 4.27 NC MY20-189 44.57 49.70 5.12 2.94 NC including 44.57 45.73 1.16 9.7 NC MY20-189 75.91 86.28 10.37 9.03 2.61 M4 including 81.55 83.26 1.71 1.49 12.29 M4 300.06 301.05 0.99 0.86 2.1 M7 MY20-190 493.35 494.21 0.85 0.50 5.67 M1 MY20-191 69.02 74.83 5.81 5.31 0.22 M4 MY20-191 139.14 141.12 1.98 1.35 0.85 NC MY20-191 158.02 165.40 7.38 5.02 2.42 M1 including 160.70 162.59 1.89 1.29 8.72 M1 MY20-191 105.03 105.85 0.82 3.26 NC MY20-191 210.18 211.10 0.91 7.35 NC MY20-191 277.44 282.12 4.68 2.47 0.25 M7 MY20-192 64.63 75.15 10.52 7.00 3.94 M4 including 65.46 74.45 8.99 5.99 4.38 M4 including 72.93 74.45 1.52 1.01 13.13 M4 MY20-192 82.26 83.48 1.22 2.39 NC MY20-192 249.09 250.91 1.83 2.07 NC MY20-193 134.24 134.85 0.61 4.16 NC MY20-193 364.63 367.07 2.44 1.74 1.93 M1 including 365.24 366.46 1.22 0.87 3.43 M1 MY20-194 55.64 58.69 3.05 2.68 2.50 M4 including 56.40 57.93 1.52 1.34 4.76 M4 MY20-194 281.19 288.08 6.89 3.45 0.72 M1 MY20-195 193.45 199.70 6.25 1.74 NC including 198.17 199.70 1.52 5.22 NC MY20-195 211.89 218.11 6.22 5.30 2.72 M4 including 213.11 215.00 1.89 1.61 7.17 M4 MY20-196 175.30 182.32 7.01 4.87 0.78 M1-2 including 179.27 179.88 0.61 0.42 4.3 M1-2 MY20-197 191.92 195.58 3.66 3.50 2.76 M4 including 193.14 193.75 0.61 0.58 11.6 M4 MY20-197 317.58 323.93 6.36 4.90 1.61 M1-1 including 322.56 323.93 1.37 1.06 3.37 M1-1 MY20-198 162.80 174.05 11.25 7.99 2.25 M1-2 including 164.15 166.77 2.62 1.86 7.19 M1-2 MY20-199 158.23 178.26 20.03 14.12 2.24 M1-2 including 160.98 161.89 0.91 0.64 14.4 M1-2 and 170.58 174.70 4.12 2.90 4.48 M1-2 MY20-200 112.04 119.36 7.32 6.58 1.35 M1-2 including 112.65 113.87 1.22 1.10 5.80 M1-2 MY20-201 assays pending MY20-202 assays pending MY20-204 assays pending NC- Intercept currently not correlated with a zone and true width is not known

