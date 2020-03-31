Regulatory News:
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) (the "Company") announced today that it has chosen France as its EU home Member State, as defined by Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 December 2004 (Transparency Directive). Accordingly, under the requirements of Article 222-1 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, the Company hereby announces its choice of the Autorité des marchés financiers as its competent authority.
ISIN Number: AN8068571086
