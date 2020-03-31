Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk Acquires Peak Capital Management

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / ?Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, LLC ("SKK"), a leading, independently owned, SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA), announced today its acquisition of Peak Capital Management ("PCM"), an SEC RIA firm based in Denver, Colorado, that develops disciplined, rules-based investment strategies designed to evaluate risk on a daily basis and adapt accordingly. PCM also advises high net worth families, pension and profit sharing plans, charitable organizations, and third-party advisors through portfolio management, research, and outsourced chief investment officer capabilities. PCM's founder and Chief Investment Officer Brian Lockhart has joined SKK's management board and has become an equity member. PCM's Chief Compliance Officer Geoffry Eliason has also been promoted to PCM's Chief Operating Officer as part of this acquisition.

"The acquisition of PCM is a natural fit with our existing business and adds expertise and professional resources that will enhance our ability to provide the highest level of investment management capabilities to our clients," said David Kaplan, SKK's co-founder and Managing Member. Brian Lockhart added, "We have gotten to know the SKK team over the past several years through utilizing their Private Equity and Venture funds and have found that their business is a terrific complement to ours. We both view the world of investing through a lens that is focused on attractive returns built on a foundation of risk mitigation."

PCM will continue to provide wealth management services and manage their Dynamic Risk Hedged ("DRH") strategies. Together, the firms manage assets in excess of $6.9 billion. David Shepherd, SKK's co-founder and Managing Member, said, "We're thrilled to have Brian and his team join SKK. They have built a successful, growing client-centered firm that will flourish even more when combined with the infrastructure, resources and investment opportunities that SKK offers."

About Peak Capital Management:

Peak Capital Management ("PCM") was formed in June 2007 as a limited liability company (LLC) and is registered as an investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PCM develops investment strategies designed to manage risk utilizing an absolute return philosophy. The basis of these strategies is to seek an investment return less dependent on the returns in the stock and fixed income markets while seeking to reduce volatility.

Brian Lockhart is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Peak Capital Management, LLC (PCM). With over 20 years of portfolio management experience, he serves as the co-portfolio manager of PCM's suite of proprietary strategies. Brian directs the company's dynamic allocation of PCM's unique ETF investment strategies implemented on behalf of high net worth and institutional clients. Brian has been featured in multiple media outlets including Barron's, Forbes, Fortune, and Business Week.

About Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, LLC:

With more than 20 years of experience delivering fiduciary management and investing services and over $6.7 billion of assets under management, SKK combines a deep bench of talented professionals with a cutting-edge, proprietary technology platform to meet the unique needs of our private clients. SKK takes pride in its ability to provide institutional capabilities with boutique quality client service. SKK provides a wide variety of services and capabilities within two divisions: Wealth Management and Asset Management.

Contact:

Pete DiLorenzo, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, LLC

?Phone: (617) 896-1632

Email: pdilorenzo@skk-llc.com

