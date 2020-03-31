B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Publication of 31 December 2019 Financial Statements
PR Newswire
London, March 31
B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)
(the "Company")
Ramat Gan, Israel, 31 March 2020
PUBLICATION of 31 December 2019
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Company announces the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2019 ("AY 2019"). The AY 2019 will be available in the Company website:
http://bsd-c.com/doc/investors/reports/AY2019.pdf
Enquiries:
Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il
