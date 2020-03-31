Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.03.2020
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
PR Newswire
31.03.2020 | 19:27
B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Publication of 31 December 2019 Financial Statements

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Publication of 31 December 2019 Financial Statements

PR Newswire

London, March 31

B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)

(the "Company")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 31 March 2020

PUBLICATION of 31 December 2019

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company announces the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2019 ("AY 2019"). The AY 2019 will be available in the Company website:

http://bsd-c.com/doc/investors/reports/AY2019.pdf

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il

