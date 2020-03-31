Anzeige
31.03.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2020 | 19:41
INTOSOL Holdings Plc.: INTOSOL HOLDINGS PLC. Corporate Update

LONDON, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTOSOL Holdings Plc. ('INTOSOL' or the 'Company'), the award-winning international luxury travel Company, is pleased to announce the following appointment of Nigel Brent Fitzpatrick as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective April 2, 2020. This update follows the announcement on February 3, 2020 of new board members.

For further information on INTOSOL visit the Company's website www.INTOSOLholdingsplc.com or contact:

Rainer Spekowius (CEO)INTOSOL Holdings PlcTel: +49 (0) 171 911 31 05

INTOSOL Holdings Plc.
INTOSOL Holdings PLC is international luxury travel company that combines highly personalised travel design with property ownership and management to provide high-end luxury global travel experiences.

The Private Travel Design division tailors bespoke and unique experiences to a high-end client base which currently stands at over 15,000. The division has a unique and growing network of over 3,500 hotel and agency partners worldwide.

