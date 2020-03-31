Evaluate Ltd., the leading provider of commercial intelligence and predictive analytics to the pharmaceutical industry, is delighted to announce today that it has completed an acquisition of Black Swan Analysis, a London-based consultancy specialising in asset valuations and epidemiology. The acquisition directly aligns with Evaluate's core strategy of providing complete and dynamic valuations of pharmaceutical assets, radically transforming client confidence in their strategic portfolio decisions.

Nic Talbot-Watt, Chief Executive Officer of Black Swan Analysis said: "Evaluate is known as a key leader in providing innovative data solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. It's fantastic to be a part of an organisation with a track record of success and an exciting growth trajectory. Our mantra has always been to bring valuable insight and high-quality solutions to our clients, and I know that fully aligns with Evaluate's strategy."

Founded in 2007, Black Swan Analysis ("Black Swan") is a consultancy that provides analyses, valuations, commercialisation plans, and strategic insight to companies in the healthcare industry, with a strong focus on bespoke epidemiology and segmentation. Additional core competencies include asset valuation, modelling and market forecasting, and portfolio and lifecycle optimisation.

As the pharmaceutical industry continues to invest in innovative, life-altering therapeutics, forward-looking insights into patient populations, unmet needs, and market dynamics remain critical to our client's strategic decision making process. By integrating Black Swan's industry leading, highly granular databases with the latest in data science and technology, Evaluate strengthens its position to deliver an even wider range of offerings to support our clients.

Deborah Kobewka, Chief Executive Officer of Evaluate Ltd. said: "Black Swan demonstrates sector-leading capabilities in a number of fields, most notably epidemiology. We've known and admired their work for many years, and recognised these quality services will help further advance Evaluate's mission. Nic and the team bring highly specialised knowledge and exceptional talent to Evaluate, which directly benefits our clients. It's with great excitement that we expand our business and further optimise our portfolio of solutions. We're delighted to welcome the whole Black Swan family to Evaluate."

About Evaluate Ltd.

Evaluate provides trusted commercial intelligence for the pharmaceutical industry and their advisors. Our Evaluate platform offers unique and dynamic insights into asset risk and value alongside a seamless, comprehensive view of the pharmaceutical portfolio landscape

Vantage our award-winning, independent editorial team provides thought-provoking news and insights into current and future industry developments.

Evaluate has been a partner to industry-leading organisations for over 20 years. For more information on how we give our clients the time and understanding to drive better decisions, visit www.evaluate.com.

About Black Swan Analysis

Black Swan Analysis Ltd is a London-based consultancy specializing in asset valuations and epidemiology. They have a global client base which includes Top 25 pharmaceutical companies as well as biotech and tech transfer offices.

