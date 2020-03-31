Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Frankfurt
31.03.20
09:26 Uhr
22,300 Euro
+0,400
+1,83 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,900
25,450
20:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2020 | 20:17
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sword Group: Shareholders Information

Sword Group - Cancellation of the dividend payment proposed to the General Meeting on 28 April 2020

Resolution not to distribute dividends

When the Group publishes its quarterly revenue for 2020 on 23 April next, it will analyse not only the first quarter of the year but also the outlook for the forthcoming quarters.

At that time, the Group will have a better vision of the economic consequences of the Coronavirus crisis.

In view of the current period of uncertainty, the Sword Group Board of Directors that met on 30 March 2020, has decided to cancel its proposal to pay dividends for the financial year 2019 at the next Shareholders' General Meeting.

Indeed, the Group must be cautious given this unprecedented situation and at the current time, its main concern must be its staff and partners.

Hence, the text of the draft resolutions for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting has been modified.

In the same way, and in this context, all the Group subsidiaries must keep their cash.

Consequently, there will be no 2019 dividend distribution from our subsidiaries towards their parent company.



Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Dividends FV 31032020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06957032-ea9d-48b1-815e-fe2bb5ece3e0)
SWORD GROUP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)