Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910292 ISIN: FR0000038242 Ticker-Symbol: QTL 
Stuttgart
31.03.20
16:18 Uhr
7,740 Euro
+0,070
+0,91 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUMIBIRD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUMIBIRD SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LUMIBIRD
LUMIBIRD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LUMIBIRD SA7,740+0,91 %