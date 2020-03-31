ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party said on Tuesday it proposed a bill that would temporarily release roughly 45,000 prisoners in response to the risk that the coronavirus could spread in jails. A separate reform included in the legislation, which the AK Party (AKP) and its allies sent to parliament, would release another roughly 45,000 inmates permanently. There are about 300,000 prisoners in Turkey's crowded jails. The government has been working on ...

