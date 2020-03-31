Enstar Group Limited: ENSTAR ANNOUNCES REINSURANCE OF $465 MILLION OF LYFT'S LEGACY RESERVES

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that one of its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries has entered into a novation agreement with affiliates of Lyft, Inc. ("Lyft") and certain underwriting companies of Zurich North America ("Zurich"). Enstar will reinsure legacy automobile business underwritten by Zurich between October 1, 2015 and September 30, 2018 and reinsured by Lyft's wholly owned subsidiary, Pacific Valley Insurance Company ("PVIC") for consideration of $465 million. Under a separate agreement, PVIC will provide retrocession coverage to Enstar in excess of a $816 million limit.



The transaction, which has a March 31, 2020 effective date, is expected to be completed in early April, subject to various closing conditions.

About Enstar

Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired approximately 100 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. Enstar's active underwriting businesses include the StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd's Syndicate 609. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com .

