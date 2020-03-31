Spanish Tailor Adrián Seligra Launches a Brand New Book About the Future of Men's Fashion

VALENCIA, Spain, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish tailor Adrián Seligra has just published "50 years of dressing a city", a book that tells the story of three generations of tailors, which from the city of Valencia have dressed kings and become digital icons.

In his book, Seligra, a creative director of the brand that bears his name, tells the story of his grandfather Victor, one of the world's most famous tailors in the 1980s.

He advises on what defines men's fashion and explains that his motto is: "Every man should have a suit made to measure at least once in his life."

The book is available from today at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and using his Instagram feed he will be presenting it personally to viewers and followers.

"I think there is something special and unique about the tradition of dressing well. To be a tailor in the 21st century is a constant challenge, and to have drunk from my grandfather's tradition until I recognize the last detail of what makes a gentleman, as he was, is a privilege," explains Adrián Seligra.

"This book is a tribute to the thousands of customers who have passed through our workshop generation after generation, and a way of thanking them," he says.

The distribution of the printed edition, which has been conceptualized by the renowned designer and photographer Adrián Vidal, will take place this fall, as it had to be postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seligra company is based in the Spanish city of Valencia, where Víctor Seligra began his activities in 1965, who would become, during the years, the vice-president of the World Federation of Master Tailors and the person who would dress politicians and industrialists from all over the world.

Since he was appointed Creative Director of the brand, his grandson, Adrián Seligra, who is only 29 years old, has sought to bring the standards of men's clothing to the new generations through the digital world, and to update the British tradition of custom-made suits in Valencia, from where he sells worldwide his own collection.

The firm counts among its suppliers with some of the main fabrics brands of the world: Scabal, Loro Piana, Holland & Sherry, Scabal, Soktas or Dormeuil, as well as Italian firm Vitale Barberis Canonico, founded in 1663.

"We will never leave Valencia," Seligra states. "We are part of a city, of a people, and we will be with them always," he adds.

