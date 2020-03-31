The report includes data of retail investors across North America who have invested in both private and public companies.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - Plexus Media released their 2020 Retail Investor Persona Report which is designed to help private and public companies with identifying the ideal retail investor and digital channels for their private placements and funding efforts. This insightful report includes preferred marketing channels, demographics, interests, etc. of a large database of potential retail investors. The data was obtained anonymously by Plexus Media to support companies on the CSE, TSX, and OTC stock exchanges in reaching their ideal investor audience in today's complex markets.

"We are pleased to share this data and insights and take part in educating about investor marketing and available digital tactics. Knowing your investor profile is the first step in attracting the right investors for your opportunity. With this report, companies can efficiently develop a strategy around who they want to reach and what channels are the most appropriate for generating meaningful contact," said Lior Ishai, CEO, Plexus Media.

The report includes information such as the retail investor age, preferred communication channels, location, job titles, average dollar value of investment, and more.

Issuers and investor relations professionals who are looking for insights to support their investor marketing and funding strategy can download the 2020 Retail Investor Persona Report at https://plexus.media/download-our-2020-investor-persona/

