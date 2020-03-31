Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company") announces that CEO Dominic Frisby is resigning from the company due to family illness.

"It is with great regret that I have to stand down from Cypherpunk Holdings, so early in our company's evolution. I see such enormous potential both with the company and privacy technology more generally. However, some extremely difficult circumstances have arisen at home that have forced my hand, and I am unable to carry on. I have enjoyed my time as director and CEO enormously, and I would like to thank the board for having given me this opportunity. I am sorry my departure is so sudden."

With the Covid-19 crisis ongoing, the board has decided it would be inappropriate to appoint a new CEO at present. Instead the focus will be on reducing costs and preserving capital. For the time being, a committee comprised of several directors of the board will run the day-to-day business of the company until a new CEO is appointed.

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. is a vehicle set up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Cypherpunk's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HODL".

