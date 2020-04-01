Anzeige
Bank of Montreal Confirms Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, Ontario, March 31, 2020

TORONTO, Ontario, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders by electronic means.

At the meeting, all the director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 6, 2020 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 12 directors proposed by management was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Janice M. Babiak

287,076,651

98.22%

5,190,650

1.78%

Sophie Brochu

291,356,153

99.69%

910,952

0.31%

Craig W. Broderick

291,327,971

99.68%

939,330

0.32%

George A. Cope

284,984,221

97.51%

7,283,024

2.49%

Christine A. Edwards

286,552,072

98.04%

5,715,173

1.96%

Dr. Martin S. Eichenbaum

291,236,048

99.65%

1,031,253

0.35%

Ronald H. Farmer

278,487,715

95.29%

13,779,530

4.71%

David Harquail

291,407,562

99.71%

859,683

0.29%

Linda S. Huber

291,314,958

99.67%

952,343

0.33%

Eric R. La Flèche

288,063,884

98.56%

4,203,417

1.44%

Lorraine Mitchelmore

289,180,204

98.94%

3,087,097

1.06%

Darryl White

291,345,137

99.68%

922,164

0.32%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $880 billion as of January 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, (416) 867-4770

