Technavio has been monitoring the gel mattresses market and it is poised to grow by USD 138.51 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gel Mattresses Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Corsicana Mattress, Kingsdown, Serta Simmons Bedding, Spring Air International, and Tempur Sealy International are some of the major market participants. The highly developed retail industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Highly developed retail industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Gel Mattresses Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Gel Mattresses Market is segmented as below:

Distribution channel Offline Online

Geographic Landscape Americas APAC EMEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,

Gel Mattresses Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gel mattresses market report covers the following areas:

Gel Mattresses Market Size

Gel Mattresses Market Trends

Gel Mattresses Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses as one of the prime reasons driving the gel mattresses market growth during the next few years.

Gel Mattresses Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Gel Mattresses Market, including some of the vendors such as Corsicana Mattress, Kingsdown, Serta Simmons Bedding, Spring Air International, and Tempur Sealy International. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Gel Mattresses Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gel Mattresses Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist gel mattresses market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gel mattresses market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gel mattresses market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gel mattresses market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of smart mattresses

Growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses

Need for multifunctional beds

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Corsicana Mattress

Kingsdown

Serta Simmons Bedding

Spring Air International

Tempur Sealy International

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

View source version on businesswire.com:

