Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M2K9 ISIN: CH0033361673 Ticker-Symbol: 3BG 
Lang & Schwarz
01.04.20
08:35 Uhr
56,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
U-BLOX HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
U-BLOX HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,70
57,30
08:35
77,65
78,30
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
U-BLOX
U-BLOX HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
U-BLOX HOLDING AG56,000,00 %