Mittwoch, 01.04.2020
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
01.04.2020 | 07:52
Aker ASA: Annual, Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Reports for 2019

OSLO, Norway, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA publishes its Annual Report, the Environmental, Social and Governance Report and the Corporate Governance Report for 2019. The reports are attached and are also available on www.akerasa.com

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-annual--environmental--social-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2019,c3078342

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3078342/1222110.pdf

Aker ASA Annual Report 2019

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3078342/8e60907ba0b5f1e3.pdf

Corporate Governance Report 2019

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3078342/9c6a49c98693c864.pdf

ESG Report 2019

© 2020 PR Newswire
