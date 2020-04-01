Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Portfolio

PR Newswire

London, March 31

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Statement re Portfolio

The Board of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) notes the announcement by Invesco that it is seeking to exit exposure from unquoted securities with a view to redeploying the proceeds into discounted publicly quoted UK equities. The impact on the Company's Net Asset Value from Invesco's decision to mark down the pricing of these securities by 60% to reflect current market conditions means that the unquoted investments will be less than 1% of the Company's net asset value.

Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
T: 020 3753 1000
31 March 2020

