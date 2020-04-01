The annual event, originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 25-27, has now been postponed to Nov. 16-18, 2020. The organizers claim that existing contracts will remain valid for the new dates, and the venue and all contractual conditions will remain unchanged.From pv magazine LatAm The smarter E South America - which brings together the renowned Intersolar South America, ees South America and Eletrotec + EM-Power trade fairs - has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event, which was originally scheduled to take place between Aug. 25 and Aug. 27, will now be held at the Expo Center ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...