Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN (MING); Fitch changes rating outlook to Negative from Stable

Fitch affirms SpareBank 1 SMNs 'A-' Long-Term IDR and 'a-' VR and revises the Outlook to Negative from Stable since the agency believes the coronavirus outbreak has modest immediate impact on the bank's ratings.

Fitch has downgraded SpareBank 1 SMNs Tier 2 debt by one notch from 'BBB+' to 'BBB' due to a methodological change.

Trondheim, April 1 2020





