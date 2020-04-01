Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN (MING); Fitch changes rating outlook to Negative from Stable

Fitch affirms SpareBank 1 SMNs 'A-' Long-Term IDR and 'a-' VR and revises the Outlook to Negative from Stable since the agency believes the coronavirus outbreak has modest immediate impact on the bank's ratings.
Fitch has downgraded SpareBank 1 SMNs Tier 2 debt by one notch from 'BBB+' to 'BBB' due to a methodological change.
For more information please contact
CFO, Kjell Fordal, telephone +47 905 41 672
Trondheim, April 1 2020
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
- Fitch Takes Actions on 9 Nordic Banking Groups On Coronavirus Uncertainty (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a71625bb-0388-4016-bcab-2687d9117fb6)
SPAREBANK 1 SMN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de