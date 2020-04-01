Anzeige
Eltel Signs a Three-year Agreement With the Swedish Transport Administration Worth About EUR 23 Million

HELSINKI, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Communication business in Sweden has signed a three-year framework agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration. The agreement covers field services for the Swedish Transport Administration's IT facilities and is worth about EUR 23 million.

The scope includes a national responsibility for emergency measures, maintenance and contracting services.

The three-year agreement is a continuation of the current contract with the Swedish Transport Administration and is valid from December 2020. The agreement includes an option for an additional two plus two years.

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad, integrated range of services from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2019, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.1 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 6,700. Eltel AB has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015.

For further information, please contact:
Leif Göransson
Managing Director
Country Unit Sweden
Tel. +46-70-24-68-974
leif.goransson@eltelnetworks.se

Elin Otter
Director
Communications and Investor Relations
Tel. +46-72-59-54-692
elin.otter@eltelnetworks.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eltel/r/eltel-signs-a-three-year-agreement-with-the-swedish-transport-administration-worth-about-eur-23-mill,c3078042

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11435/3078042/1222201.pdf

Eltel signs a three-year agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration worth about EUR 23 million

https://news.cision.com/eltel/i/eltel---securing-the-lifelines-of-modern-society,c2767960

Eltel - Securing the lifelines of modern society

