Stora Enso Appoints David Ekberg as Head of Packaging Solutions Division

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 April 2020 at 9:00 EET

HELSINKI, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has appointed David Ekberg as EVP, Head of Packaging Solutions division and member of the Group Leadership Team as of 1 April 2020.

David Ekberg has held the role of acting Head of Packaging Solutions since 6 December 2019. Previously he was SVP, Head of Business Unit Corrugated Nordics in the division. Before joining Stora Enso in 2017, he held several leadership positions at Climeon and Ericsson.



"David Ekberg is a respected business leader with a proven track record of accelerating innovation and growth. David's experience stretches from executive positions in large organisations to start-ups. At Stora Enso, David has demonstrated speed, agility and great leadership skills," says Stora Enso's President and CEO Annica Bresky.



"I am truly excited to take on this role to accelerate our Packaging Solutions business. Together with our customers and partners we will bring even more efficient and innovative renewable packaging solutions to the market. By replacing plastics and reducing CO 2 emissions we can do good for the planet and create superior shareholder value," says David Ekberg.

As of 1 January 2020, Stora Enso merged its containerboard business with the Consumer Board division, creating a new Packaging Materials division. The remaining business in Packaging Solutions, together with the recently created Formed Fiber unit, constitute a more focused Packaging Solutions division.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Lilja

EVP, Communications

tel. +46 72 221 9228

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358 40 763 8767



Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

