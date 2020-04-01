DJ Block Commodities Ltd: Interim Results for the 6 months to 31 December 2019

Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Interim Results for the 6 months to 31 December 2019 01-Apr-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Block Commodities Limited / Epic: BLCC / Sector: Mining Block Commodities Limited ('Block Commodities' or 'the Company') Interim Results for the 6 months to 31 December 2019 Chairman's Statement I am pleased to present the interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2019. As announced on 27 March 2019, the Company is looking to for opportunities to enter the Medicinal Cannabis Market. Investment in this sector was formally approved by shareholders at a General Meeting held on 27 December 2019. Our Farmer 3.0 program will continue with a potential pilot to grow medicinal grade cannabis with a farmers' cooperative in Zambia. We are currently awaiting the licence to be issued. Block Commodities will be the exclusive of- taker and this opportunity offers the Company assured access to quality product without the need for significant upfront capital expenditure. Our option to acquire Greenbelt Company Limited was extended on 30 January 2020. Further progress remains on hold pending legislation in Sierra Leone. Ian Tordoff was appointed CEO on 21 November 2019 after joining as a consultant earlier in the year. Ian has brought together an impressive Scientific Advisory Team who will be helping the Company to introduce downstream cannabis-based nutraceuticals and wellness products. The exploration licence for the Company's original potash project at Lac Dinga in the Republic of Congo was renewed, for a further two years in July 2019. Unfortunately, our farm-in partner, African Agronomix Limited, was not able to commence its exploratory drilling in the remaining part of the regional dry season. Planning for the next drilling campaign is underway, however COVID-19 restrictions, both in the country and the wider region could adversely impact the ability to mobilise activity as planned Results The results for the period showed an operating loss of $0.4m (HY19: loss $0.6m). Finance charges were lower at $0.1m (HY98: $0.2m) resulting in a loss before tax of $0.4m (HY18: $0.6m). Cash balances at 31 December 2019 were $45,000, (201 8: $1,000). At 31 December 2019, the Group is reporting Net Liabilities of $559,000. The Company is currently in negotiations with the lender of the loan note with a view to the conversion of the loan note into equity. This would both return the Group balance sheet to a net asset position, as well as reduce the accruing finance costs going forward. Board changes I would like to welcome Ian Tordoff to the board as CEO to lead the Company in its new phase of development. I have stepped back from my executive role. Subsequent to the period end, Neil Clayton was appointed Finance director. Outlook The Company is looking to work with its Scientific Advisory Team to identify suitable products and opportunities in the nutraceuticals and wellness sectors. These initiatives will require the Company to raise additional capital. COVID-19 has had a significant impact already in the capital markets and in order to ensure any funds raised are deployed to maximum effect, the board intends to limit expenditure to essential corporate costs whilst keeping a close watch on opportunities for the business that offer investor value. Chris Cleverly Chairman 31 March 2020 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement For the half year to 31 December 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to Year ended 31 December 31 December 30 June 2019 2018 2019 Note $'000 $'000 $'000 Operating (248) (453) (778) expenses Impairment of: - loan to - (50 (50) unquoted company Other gains (42) 97 119 /(losses) Operating loss (290) (406) (709) Net finance (99) (158) (364) expense Loss before (389) (564) (1,073) taxation Income tax - - - expense Loss for the (389) (564) (1,073) period attributable to owners of the parent company Loss per share: 5 (0.007 cents) (0.01 cents) basic and diluted (0.02 cents) All results relate to continuing activities Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement For the half year to 31 December 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to Year ended 31 December 31 December 30 June 2019 2018 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 Loss for the period (389) (564) (1,073) Other comprehensive income Exchange translation - (12) 1 differences on foreign operations Total comprehensive income (389) (576) (1,072) for the period attributable to owners of the parent company Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31 31 30 June December December 2019 2019 2018 Note $'000 $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Intangible assets: exploration 3,000 3,000 3,000 activities 6 Property plant and equipment - 3 - Total non-current 3,000 3,003 3,000 assets Current assets Trade and other 37 1 25 receivables Cash and cash 45 1 80 equivalents Total current 82 2 105 assets Total assets 3,082 3,005 3,105 Current liabilities Trade and other (1,582) (1,797) (2,076) payables Loan note 7 (2,059) (1,635) (1,951) Net (559) (427) (922) (liabilities)/ass ets Equity Issued capital 8 19,907 19,345 19,341 Share based 3,036 2,882 2,850 payment reserve Foreign exchange translation (572) (586) (572) reserve Retained earnings (22,930) (22,068) (22,541) Total equity (559) (427) (922) attributable to equity holders Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the half year to 31 December Unaudited Unaudited Audited 2018 6 months 6 months year to to ended 31 31 30 June December December 2019 2019 2018 Operating $'000 $'000 $'000 activities Loss before tax (389) (564) (1,073) Adjustments for: Impairment of loan to unquoted - 50 50 company Depreciation - 3 6 Movements in exchange 45 (106) (109) Net interest 99 158 364 expense Operating cash flow before (245) (460) (702) movements in working capital Working capital adjustments: - Decrease / (increase) in - 10 10 inventory - Decrease / (increase) in - 26 27 receivables - Increase / (decrease) in 123 226 298 payables Cash used in (122) (198) (427) operations Net interest paid - - - Net cash outflow from operating (122) (198) (427) activities Investing activities Loan to unquoted company - (50) (50) Net cash flow from investing - (50) (50) activities Financing activities Issue of shares 87 96 96 Issue of convertible loan note 308 Net cash flow from financing 87 96 404 activities Net decrease in cash and cash (35) (152) (73) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 80 153 153 start of the period

Effect of foreign exchange rates - - - Cash and cash equivalents at end 45 1 80 of the period Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements 1. General information Block Commodities is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in the Guernsey. The address of its registered office is Richmond House, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1GZ. The Company is admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth market. The unaudited interim financial statements for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019 were approved for issue by the board on 31 March 2020. The interim financial statements for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019 and the 6 months ended 31 December 2018 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the year ended 30 June 2019 are extracts from the annual report and do not constitute statutory accounts. The unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared in US Dollars as this is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group operates. 2. Basis of preparation The condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 31 December 2019, which are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor, have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), as adopted by the European Union, accounting policies adopted by the Group and set out in the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (available at www.blockcommodities.com [1]). The Group does not anticipate any additional significant change in these accounting policies for the year ended 30 June 2020. References to 'IFRS' hereafter should be construed as references to IFRSs as adopted by the EU. While the financial figures included in this report have been computed in accordance with IFRSs applicable to interim periods, this report does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as that term is defined in IFRSs. The financial information contained in this report also does not constitute statutory accounts under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended. 3. Significant accounting policies Basis of accounting The unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for financial instruments measured at fair value. The principal accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019. 4. Earnings per share The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the following data: Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 6 months 6 months year to to ended 31 31 30 June December December 2019 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 Loss for the purpose of basic loss per share (564) (564) (1,073) Number of shares Weighted average number of 5,413,743 4,826,314 4,831,793 ordinary shares for the purposes ,462 ,237 ,287 of calculating basic and diluted loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share (0.01c) (0.01c)) (0.02c) (cents) -attributable to equity holders 5. Intangible assets Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 6 months to 6 months to year ended 31 December 31 December 30 June 2019 2018 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Evaluation and exploration costs are capitalised in accordance with IFRS6 The asset comprises the Lac Dinga exploration licence in the Republic of Congo held by La Societé des Potasses et des Mines SA ("SPM") in which the Group has a 70% interest. The second term of the licence was renewed for a further 2 years in July 2019. In order to develop the asset and issue a maiden resource statement, the Group announced on 19 July 2017 that it has entered an agreement with African Agronomix Limited ("AAX"), whereby AAX has the right to acquire up to 100% of the Company's interest in Lac Dinga project structured over four distinct phases. The agreement was effective 17 October 2017. AAX delayed commencement of the next phase of exploration work pending receipt of the license renewal and were not able to mobilise in the remaining dry season this period. Planning for the next phase continues. 6. Loan Note $'000 At 1 July 2018 1,423 Unpaid interest capitalised 306 Exchange rate adjustment (94) At 31 December 2018 1,635 Exchange rate adjustment (8) At 30 June 2019 1,627 Unpaid interest capitalised 350 Exchange rate adjustment 81 At 31 December 2019 2,059 On 1 September 2017, the Company, with agreement of the lender, renewed the term of the loan for a further 2 years. The loan is repayable on the earlier of: · 1 September 2019; · completion by the Company of equity financing which (in aggregate) raises more than GBP2.0m; and · completion of any non-trade finance debt financing. In addition, the lender has the right at any time to convert any amount of the loan outstanding at a conversion price of 0.02p per ordinary share or, if lower, at a price per share at which shares are issued for cash following the renewal of the loan. The Company has not met its obligations and accordingly a provision has been made for the full amount of interest and arrangement fees under the agreement through to 31 August 2019. The amount of unpaid interest and fees capitalised at 1 September 2019 was $350,000. The Company is in negotiations with the lender to restructure the loan and to convert a proportion, to be agreed, into equity. This will be sufficient to eliminate the net liabilities. 8. Share Capital Ordinary shares of no par value Allotted and fully paid Number $'000 At 1 July 2018 4,730,363,150 19,314 Issue of shares 107,000,000 641 At 31 December 2018 4,837,363,150 19,345 Cost of issue of shares - 4 At 1 July 2019 4,837,363,150 19,341 Issue of shares 2,525,094,700 566 At 31 December 7,362,457,850 19,907 2019 On 19 November 2019, convertible loan notes with a principal of $324,000 were converted into 1,275,980,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 0.02p per share. On 19 November 2019, creditors for fees and expenses amounting to $151,000 were settled by the allotment of 584,114,700 new ordinary shares at a price of 0.02p per share. On 19 November 2019, a further 665,000,000 new ordinary shares were issued for cash at 0.02p per share. For more information, visit: http://www.blockcommodities.com [2] The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For more information, visit: http://www.blockcommodities.com [2] The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

