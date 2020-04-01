Bactiguard Launches Catheter for Patients in Need of Continuous Temperature Monitoring

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For patients in intensive care, surgery and other conditions where continuous temperature monitoring is important, Bactiguard launches a new urinary catheter - BIP Foley TempSensor. In the same way as other Bactiguard products, BIP Foley TempSensor also prevents infections.

"The global Covid-19 pandemic we are now experiencing has painfully demonstrated the need for infection prevention. In addition, the global burden on intensive care is currently massive. In this situation, we are proud to launch a urinary catheter that combines integrated temperature monitoring and infection control," says Stefan Grass, Chief Medical Officer and Deputy CEO.

"In intensive care, continuous temperature surveillance is critical in monitoring the health status and wellbeing of patients. Being able to offer both surveillance and infection prevention in the same product provides a great benefit to intensive care," continues Stefan Grass.

The BIP Foley TempSensor is equipped with an extra channel that contains a temperature sensor that is connected to an external monitor. The product is available in several sizes, both for adults and children. With the launch of BIP Foley TempSensor, Bactiguard now has a complete product portfolio of infection prevention urinary catheters.

"Infection prevention is important for all patients, regardless of age, gender and level of care, and I am pleased that we can now help the most critically ill patients," concludes Stefan Grass.

BIP Foley TempSensor will initially be launched in the European market and will be available to healthcare providers at the beginning of the second quarter of 2020.

Catheter-related urinary tract infection is the most common healthcare associated infection and is often caused by indwelling urinary catheters. The infections can lead to serious complications that cause great suffering for the patient, higher mortality and increased healthcare costs. The BIP Foley catheters with the unique Bactiguard technology have a well-documented ability to reduce symptomatic urinary tract infections.





