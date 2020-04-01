Helena Andreas Appointed SVP Group Communications & People at Securitas AB

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helena Andreas has been appointed SVP Group Communications & People at Securitas AB, effective April 1, 2020. Since February 1, 2019, Helena has held the role of SVP Group Brand & Communications and with the new appointment takes on additional responsibilities for a newly created global People function.

People are the core of our business. Whether in guarding, electronic security solutions or data-driven intelligent products, our people remain the everyday heroes of Securitas as we continue our journey to become an intelligent protective services partner. Throughout this transformation, focusing on leadership, knowledge building and on a strong, values-based culture is more important than ever.

"I am very happy to appoint Helena to this important role. During her first year at Securitas, she has contributed significantly to our transformation journey in many ways, including engaging the whole company around our Purpose and our strategy. With a strong commitment to our values and an approach which complements the great work done by all our talented People colleagues across Securitas, Helena is ideally suited to take on this additional responsibility", says Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO, Securitas AB.

Helena Andreas will assume this position on April 1, 2020. She remains a member of Securitas Group Management.

Helena Andreas has been with Securitas as SVP Group Brand & Communications since February 1, 2019. Before joining Securitas, Helena was Head of Group Marketing & Communications at Nordea and prior to this held several senior positions with Vodafone and Tesco in London between 2005 and 2014. Prior to this, she was a consultant at Accenture in Stockholm. Helena has a MSc in Engineering Physics from Lund University and an MBA from INSEAD France/Singapore.

