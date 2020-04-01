Unique Ensemble Activator demonstrates interoperability in MPLS segment routing and open control

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that the European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC) has validated the interoperability of its unique carrier-grade network operating system (NOS) with routers and network management systems from a wide range of vendors. ADVA's Ensemble Activator successfully demonstrated interoperability in a series of tests showing how disaggregated packet devices can significantly enhance the scale and functionality of networks. The software-based NOS, which turns bare-metal switches into powerful packet network devices, proved fully compatible with third-party switching and routing devices while supporting segment routing and MPLS Layer 3 services. What's more, it showed ease of integration into third-party management systems through open interfaces for telemetry streaming and SDN control. Conducted at the EANTC's facility in Berlin, the tests highlight the value of openness and show how Ensemble Activator can complement legacy packet networks with disaggregated packet devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005039/en/

ADVA's Ensemble Activator turns bare-metal switches into powerful Layer 3 devices (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Putting our Ensemble Activator through EANTC's rigorous tests emphasizes the commitment to openness and interoperability that underpins all ADVA innovation. But we're also showing the industry how we can bring something special to Layer 3. Our years of experience with lower layer solutions give us a unique understanding of the operational aspects of networks," said Eli Angel, VP, product line management, ADVA. "Our Ensemble Activator is proven to enable high-value disaggregated cell site gateway solutions, bringing the agility of software-based feature development to mobile networks. Now, we're going even further and extending our unique MEF 3.0-certified solution with higher layer networking capabilities. These tests highlight how our Ensemble Activator supports segment routing and MPLS. What more, our disaggregated packet solution releases communication service providers from vendor lock-in and delivers total agility."

Engineered specifically for white box switching, ADVA's Ensemble Activator is the result of years of experience in deploying optical, Carrier Ethernet and IP/MPLS networks. The NOS is designed for zero-touch provisioning using the Open Networking Install Environment (ONIE) framework. Its success in the latest round of EANTC tests demonstrates how Ensemble Activator's open management and control interfaces support easy integration into multi-vendor networks. ADVA's strategy of extending its software capabilities from Layer 2 to higher layer functions offers the market a fresh approach to deploying flexible, feature-rich software-based MPLS routing and segment routing solutions in an open environment. ADVA's long experience of building disaggregated telecommunication infrastructure will bring a host of benefits to operators and users of virtual private networks.

"Our evaluation confirms that Ensemble Activator successfully interworked with third-party routers and network management systems. In environments featuring technology from other major vendors, ADVA's disaggregated software NOS was verified in tests focused on Layer 2 and Layer 3 VPNs, segment routing, and control and data plane capabilities," commented Carsten Rossenhövel, managing director, EANTC. "This latest interoperability event was a major success with more than 100 attendees from 16 vendors, including many participating remotely. Its program reflected a shift across the industry to software-defined networking with many testing scenarios involving programmability and manageability. ADVA's Ensemble Activator easily integrated and successfully interoperated in several of these tests, such as those focused on vendor-neutral Layer 3 segment routing and telemetry streaming."

Further information on the interoperability testing is available on the EANTC website: https://adva.li/eantc-2020.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About EANTC

EANTC (European Advanced Networking Test Center) is internationally recognized as one of the world's leading independent test centers for telecommunication technologies. Based in Berlin, Germany, the company offers vendor-neutral consultancy and realistic, reproducible high-quality testing services since 1991. Customers include leading network equipment manufacturers, tier-1 service providers, large enterprises and governments worldwide. EANTC's proof of concept, acceptance tests and network audits cover established and next-generation fixed and mobile network technologies. www.eantc.de.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005039/en/

Contacts:

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com



For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@adva.com