MUFG is pleased to announce today the appointment of two new members to its Global Advisory Board: Ms. Anne Le Lorier, former First Deputy Governor at Banque de France, and Ms. Emi Osono, professor at Hitotsubashi University Business School's School of International Corporate Strategy.
Ms. Le Lorier held various senior positions at France's Ministry of Economy and Finance, and she demonstrated her outstanding ability in roles such as First Deputy Governor at Banque de France from 2012 to 2018. She also has a thorough knowledge of and abundant experience with European economic and fiscal administration.
Ms. Osono is a leading figure in corporate strategy research in Japan, serving as an outside director on the boards of multiple listed companies, and has broad theoretical and practical experience and achievements, as well as a deep understanding of the management of financial institutions.
MUFG will proactively leverage Ms. Le Lorier's and Ms. Osono's advice and counsel in its group management and in strengthening MUFG's global governance and enhancing its business strategy.
Members of the MUFG Global Advisory Board
Name
Title
Ambassador John V. Roos
Former United States Ambassador to Japan
Professor Merit E. Janow
Dean, School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University
Former Member of Appellate Body, World Trade Organization
Ms. Anne Le Lorier
Former First Deputy Governor at Banque de France
Lord (James) Sassoon, Kt
Director, Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited
Former Commercial Secretary to the Treasury, United Kingdom
Dr. Victor K Fung
Group Chairman, Fung Group, Hong Kong
Former Honorary Chairman, the International Chamber of Commerce
Mr. George Yeo
Former Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs
Ms. Emi Osono
Professor, Hitotsubashi University Business School, School of International Corporate Strategy
Mr. Akio Mimura
Honorary Chairman, Nippon Steel Corporation
About MUFG
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)(TOKYO:8306)(NYSE:MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005196/en/
Contacts:
Isamu Murofushi
Public Relations Division, Tokyo Head Office
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
T: +81-3-5218-1811
E: isamu_murofushi@mufg.jp