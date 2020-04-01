MUFG is pleased to announce today the appointment of two new members to its Global Advisory Board: Ms. Anne Le Lorier, former First Deputy Governor at Banque de France, and Ms. Emi Osono, professor at Hitotsubashi University Business School's School of International Corporate Strategy.

Ms. Le Lorier held various senior positions at France's Ministry of Economy and Finance, and she demonstrated her outstanding ability in roles such as First Deputy Governor at Banque de France from 2012 to 2018. She also has a thorough knowledge of and abundant experience with European economic and fiscal administration.

Ms. Osono is a leading figure in corporate strategy research in Japan, serving as an outside director on the boards of multiple listed companies, and has broad theoretical and practical experience and achievements, as well as a deep understanding of the management of financial institutions.

MUFG will proactively leverage Ms. Le Lorier's and Ms. Osono's advice and counsel in its group management and in strengthening MUFG's global governance and enhancing its business strategy.

Members of the MUFG Global Advisory Board Name Title Ambassador John V. Roos Former United States Ambassador to Japan Professor Merit E. Janow Dean, School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University Former Member of Appellate Body, World Trade Organization Ms. Anne Le Lorier Former First Deputy Governor at Banque de France Lord (James) Sassoon, Kt Director, Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Former Commercial Secretary to the Treasury, United Kingdom Dr. Victor K Fung Group Chairman, Fung Group, Hong Kong Former Honorary Chairman, the International Chamber of Commerce Mr. George Yeo Former Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Ms. Emi Osono Professor, Hitotsubashi University Business School, School of International Corporate Strategy Mr. Akio Mimura Honorary Chairman, Nippon Steel Corporation

