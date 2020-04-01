The Mission has reported FY19 results in line with levels indicated in the year-end update, with an 11% uplift in adjusted PBT and a 5% increase in diluted EPS. The new financial year started well, with a more coherent service offering and the agencies working effectively together to deliver new business on an individual and on a collaborative basis. COVID-19 is having a marked impact across the marketing sector as clients reschedule and adjust their spending plans, but it is too early to judge the financial impact that this will have on Mission's FY20 results at this stage.

