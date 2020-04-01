The nomination period for the seventh edition of .eu Web Awards is now open and will run until 5 August. Make sure you vote for your favourite website in each of the five categories.

The .eu Web Awards is an online competition to acknowledge websites that have high-level security standards, excellent content, and a smashing look.

Anyone who is eligible according to the Web Awards rules, including domain name holders, can nominate their favourite .eu, .?? or .e? website.

"We are thrilled to launch the seventh edition of .eu Web Awards. With over 1000 nominees and 20 000 votes gathered until now, we believe the Web Awards represent a great opportunity for the .eu domain name holders to showcase their work at the highest possible level.", states Giovanni Seppia, EURid External Relations Manager.

The 15 finalists will be announced on 5 September 2020 and will be invited to the .eu Web Awards gala in Brussels on 18 November 2020 where the five winners one per category will be announced.

The winners will receive a prestigious award package, including a three-month billboard advertising campaign at Brussels Airport, a custom video produced by EURid for their promotional purposes, and a custom trophy.

Visit webawards.eurid.eu to submit your nomination and cast your vote for the best .eu, .?? and .e? websites around!

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005276/en/

Contacts:

EURid

Reelika Kirna

press@eurid.eu