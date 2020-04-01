Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprints and FEITIAN enter global software license and sensors volume agreement for biometric cards and access devices

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) and FEITIAN, a leading provider of online user authentication and payment transaction security of China, has entered a global license agreement for Fingerprints software platforms for payments and access, FPC-BEP, together with a volume agreement for FPC touch sensors. The agreement applies to both biometric cards and access devices such as physical access cards, and FIDO devices for logical access.



"We chose biometric technology from Fingerprints as they have the leading full system solution on the market and a proven cutting-edge biometric performance, which is of highest importance to both cards and access devices", says Yan Yan, Vice President at FEITIAN.

Feitian biometric card solution has been selected as an excellent innovation design for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. The card integrates Fingerprints' touch sensor and biometric software.

"We are pleased to collaborate with FEITIAN and to see our superior biometric sensors and software continuing to gain new ground within the payments and access markets, as there is an increased demand for convenient, secure and trusted biometric solutions", says Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payments & Access at Fingerprints.

About FEITIAN

FEITIAN Technologies is a public company incorporated in China (SZSE: 300386). Headquartered in Beijing in 1998, the company has consistently been ranked as the leading security supplier of online user authentication and payment transaction with our easy-to-use, strongly-secure, hardware-based turnkey solution. FEITIAN's international business served customers in over 150 countries. Dedicated commitment to protect identity and secure access to online applications has been company's focus since it was established. With the leading role of online security device provider, FEITIAN company serves global customers with its professionalism, technology expertise, vast experiences and the comprehensive strength in multi-factor authentication, FIDO U2F and FIDO2, public key infrastructure (PKI) initiatives, online banking, mobile identification, cloud authentication, EMV payment card & terminal, powered smart card featuring dynamic code display, BLE connection and biometric authentication, and advanced crypto & key management.





About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB

