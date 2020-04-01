The warehousing and storage market is poised to grow by USD 326.91 billion, during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Warehousing and Storage Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Warehousing and Storage Market Analysis Report by Type (General, Refrigerated, and Farm products) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing demand for refrigerated warehousing. In addition, the increasing need for warehouses from the rising e-commerce industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the warehousing and storage market.

The growing demand for refrigerated warehousing due to the rapidly developing frozen food industry is expected to drive the warehousing and storage market growth during the forecast period. Before being distributed to the retail stores or sold to consumers directly through e-commerce, frozen dinners, fruits and vegetables, and ice creams require refrigerated warehousing and storage facilities. In addition, the frozen food market which includes ready-to-eat meals that are convenient for individuals with busy schedules, is growing at an unprecedented rate. Thus, the increasing demand for frozen products will directly boost the need for refrigerated warehousing, leading to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Major Five Warehousing and Storage Companies:

A.P. Moller Maersk AS

A.P. Moller Maersk AS has business operations under various segments, such as ocean, logistics and services, terminals and towage, and manufacturing and others. The company offers dedicated solutions across an extensive network of shared warehousing and distribution operations.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as North American surface transportation, global forwarding, and Robinson fresh. The company provides warehousing services in South America and key ports around the world.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG has business operations under two segments, namely freight management and contract logistics. The company provides services such as storage, cross-docking, order management, and fulfillment services.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Bahn AG operates its business through various segments, such as DB Long Distance, DB Regional, DB Arriva, DB Cargo, DB Schenker, DB Netze Track, DB Netze Stations, and DB Netze Energy. The company provides warehousing for spare parts. It also provides services such as kitting and repacking.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG post eCommerce parcel; express; global forwarding freight; supply chain; and corporate functions. The company provides solutions such as designing and distribution and operates flexible warehouses. Furthermore, it provides cross-docking services and raw materials management.

Warehousing And Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

General size and forecast 2019-2024

Refrigerated size and forecast 2019-2024

Farm products size and forecast 2019-2024

Warehousing And Storage Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

