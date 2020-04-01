OKEx Jumpstart to Launch Its 11th Token Sale with DEAPCOIN (DEP)

VALLETTA, Malta, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), the world's largest spot and derivatives cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of DEAPCOIN (DEP), its 11th token sale project on OKEx Jumpstart, on April 8, 2020. DEPA is a creative entertainment platform which allows users to acquire token rewards while enjoying free games and manga.

DEPA, a "PlayMining" (mine while playing) platform, is dedicated to creating a substantial digital entertainment economy by utilizing blockchain as the underlying technology. DEPA platform consists of DEA Bank, Gaming Company, Digital Art Auction, PlayMiner (user) and Creator, where users are able to earn DEP, the only circulating native token on DEPA, as rewards of spending time to enjoying free entertainment, for instance games and cartoons, etc. The roles and goods within will be sold as the cryptocurrency, and used for second transaction among users through Digital Art Auction. In addition, users can manage their digital assets on the DEA Bank.

"We are delighted to reach partnership with DEAP and become the only platform to sell DEP token. DEAP shares the same vision with us that blockchain technology will be massively adopted as an essential tool for many industries," said Alysa Xu, Chief Strategy Officer of OKEx. "In the future, OKEx will also work harder to expand our international influence in a variety of sectors, especially in promoting the integration of blockchain technology with existing industries to generate larger synergies, and enable blockchain technology to push forward the development of different industries."

Subscription Details

DEP has a total supply of 30,000,000,000 DEP and will be available on OKEx Jumpstart at $0.0025 USDT per DEP, while the private sale price from DEP is $0.005 USDT per DEP, with an individual minimum subscription amount of 120,000 DEP. OKB is the only token accepted for the subscription and settlement. The exchange rate of OKB/USD will be confirmed on the sale day. There will still be 2 subscription sessions on 8 April. The OKBelievers Exclusive Allotment Session will open at 4:00 (UTC), and the OKTraders Privilege Allotment Session will open at 5:00 (UTC).

OKBelievers Exclusive Allotment Session: 400,000,000 DEP

Individual Cap: 1,600,000 DEP

Over-subscription Limit: N/A

OKTraders Privilege Allotment Session: 400,000,000 DEP

Individual Cap: 1,600,000 DEP

Over-subscription Limit: N/A

Following the token sale, the DEP/USDT and DEP/USDK spot trading pairs will be available at 7:00 and 9:00 April 8, 2020 (UTC) respectively.

About OKEx

The world's largest and most diverse cryptocurrency marketplace, OKEx is where global crypto traders, miners, and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities, and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading, including futures, perpetual swap, and options, of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors great flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.