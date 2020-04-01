Mondi Finance Europe GmbH - Publication of Final Terms

1 April 2020

Publication of Final Terms

Mondi Finance Europe GmbH

(LEI: 2138004LSZE37TGO8788)

The final terms (the "Final Terms") dated 31 March 2020 in respect of an issue by Mondi Finance Europe GmbH (the "Issuer") of €750,000,000 2.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2028 (the "Notes") are available for viewing.

The Notes are issued pursuant to the prospectus dated 26 March 2020 (the "Prospectus") in connection with the Issuer's €2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme, and are guaranteed by Mondi plc.

The Final Terms for the Notes contain the final terms of the Notes. The Final Terms of the Notes must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus, which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129).

To view the Final Terms in respect of the Notes, please paste the URL below into the address bar of your browser.

https://www.mondigroup.com/en/investors/debt-investors/capital-markets-programmes/

The Final Terms have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .

Disclaimer

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms (when read together with the Prospectus) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms or the Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are one of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Nothing in this announcement, the Final Terms or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or issue or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, the Notes described in the Final Terms or the Prospectus in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful, and nothing in this announcement, the Final Terms or the Prospectus is intended to provide the basis for any credit or other evaluation of the Notes. In addition, any relevant securities registration or other clearances under the applicable securities laws have not been and will not be made or obtained with or from the relevant authorities in any other jurisdiction except the United Kingdom.

Unless an exemption under the relevant securities laws is applicable, the Notes may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of any jurisdiction if to do so would breach any applicable law, or require registration thereof in such jurisdiction.

In particular, no public offering of the Notes is being made in the United States, and securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act (as defined below)) absent registration or exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Notes issued under the Prospectus have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws.

This announcement, the Final Terms and the Prospectus are not being distributed to or directed at persons other than persons whose ordinary activities involve them in acquiring, holding, managing or disposing of investments (as principal or agent) for the purposes of their businesses or who it is reasonable to expect will acquire, hold, manage or dispose of investments (as principal or agent) for the purposes of their businesses where the issue of the Notes would otherwise constitute a contravention of section 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") by us. In addition, no person may communicate or cause to be communicated any invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of FSMA) received by it in connection with the issue or sale of the Notes other than in circumstances in which section 21(1) of FSMA does not apply to us.

This announcement is not a prospectus but constitutes an advertisement in respect of the Notes for the purposes of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority's prospectus rules. The Prospectus has been made available to the public in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. Investors should not subscribe for any Notes referred to herein except on the basis of information contained in the Prospectus and the Final Terms.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirements.