Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, announced today that its collective brands and their founders are donating more than $3 million in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

"Our hearts and souls go out to those who are working on the front lines to help the world combat the COVID-19 pandemic," said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings Limited. "We thank them for their remarkable dedication and courage and want to support them and the hospitals where they work. We also aim to strengthen organizations dedicated to helping the community. This is clearly a time for people to come together in every way and on every level, because we are all stronger in our united resolve. I want to thank Donatella and Michael for their personal commitments."

MICHAEL KORS

In New York, the Michael Kors brand will donate $1 million to support local relief efforts. In addition, founder Michael Kors and John Idol will make personal contributions of an additional $1 million towards these efforts.

The combined $2 million donation will be distributed across the following organizations to support relief efforts in New York City:

Two of New York City's largest hospital systems, NYU Langone Health and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, will each receive $750,000 to support emergency patient care, financial relief to frontline medical staff, and related clinical and diagnostic research.

God's Love We Deliver will receive $250,000 to fund meals to be delivered to the city's most vulnerable individuals living with serious illness-people who are especially at risk during this time-across all five boroughs. The organization is a longtime philanthropic partner and beneficiary of support from Michael Kors.

A Common Thread, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 Relief will receive $250,000 to provide financial relief for small businesses in the fashion community affected by the pandemic.

VERSACE

In Milan, Versace is donating a total of $500,000 to support local efforts in response to the pandemic. This is in addition to the ¥1 million that Versace donated in February to support the Chinese Red Cross Foundation. These additional funds will support the following organizations:

San Raffaele Hospital will receive $400,000 to provide critical aid to the hospital's intensive care unit for patients battling the COVID-19 virus.

Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana will receive $100,000 for the "Italia, we are with you" project, an initiative to donate ventilators and medical equipment to the country's hospitals.

Last month, Donatella Versace, Chief Creative Officer of Versace, announced that she and her daughter, Allegra Versace Beck, together personally donated €200,000 to the intensive care unit of San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

JIMMY CHOO

In London, Jimmy Choo will donate $500,000 to support relief efforts both in the brand's home country of the United Kingdom and also globally.

National Health Service COVID-19 Urgent Appeal by NHS Charities Together will receive $250,000 to support hospital staff, volunteers and others on the front line caring for COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund will receive $250,000, enabling countries to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 crisis, and supporting medical professionals and patients worldwide by providing critical aid and supplies.

