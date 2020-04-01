Cubic Transportation Systems recognized for unique partnership with Rail Delivery Group for the delivery of innovative barcode ticketing program

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division received the "Excellence in Technology" award from the London Transport Awards for its collaboration with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) to increase the delivery of mobile barcode tickets throughout the U.K. The London Transport Awards recognize excellence in transport and progress on innovative transport initiatives.

"We are very pleased to be awarded the 'excellence in technology' honor alongside our partner Rail Delivery Group for barcode ticketing," said Laurent Eskenazi, acting president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "We believe the barcode program has laid a solid foundation for smart ticketing across the rail network in the U.K. and will enable industry-wide innovation for years to come."

Cubic and RDG partnered to implement a barcode ticketing program to meet the emerging needs of the digital world with a simple, convenient and mobile solution. Cubic and RDG introduced a rail ticket, in the form of a printable mobile ticket that can also be loaded onto smartcards or mobile phones. Benefits of the smarter system for travelers include easy access to digital tickets on any mobile device, ability to change or replace lost tickets, more personalized travel options and the ability to skip ticket lines.

RDG is responsible for coordinating the project delivery; gating improvements and installations; and enabling retail of barcode tickets to potential routes. Cubic is responsible for supplying and installing barcode readers to gates across the U.K. for comprehensive coverage and providing customers with a convenient and simple purchasing option.

The success of the program will lead to the introduction of over 3,100 handheld scanning devices, meaning that barcode tickets will be accepted on more than 70 percent of routes in the country. Over 700 gates have received upgrades with barcode readers over the past 24 months for nine train operating companies as part of the barcode program.

