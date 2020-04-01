SoftServe Named Top Employer Branding Network by b2b Media

Company recognized for contributions to advancing IT communities in Bulgaria

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, was recognized as the top Employer Branding Network in Bulgaria by b2b Media at the Employer Branding Awards 2020. The annual awards ceremony looks to honor businesses and individuals for achievements in building and promoting the image and popularity of the employer brand, including talent management innovations and new, successful human resource (HR) strategies.

SoftServe was among more than 20 companies honored for bringing innovative solutions and projects into the field of employer branding. Each candidate was carefully reviewed by a select jury to guarantee an impartial evaluation from the panel of leading professionals.

"Attracting highly-qualified employees for the constantly growing IT industry continues to be extremely important to SoftServe as we look to innovate and transform unique business challenges for our clients," said Boryana Dzhoneva, brand management specialist at SoftServe. "By creating positive opportunities for our employees to expand their knowledge and grow their careers we are also helping build a stronger foundation for the company to serve customers in the future."

Since opening operations in Bulgaria in 2014, SoftServe has been the recipient of numerous awards including the Innovation in Business Processes and Operations Award by BASSCOM and a top business services firm in Eastern Europe by Clutch. The company has grown to now employ over 200 professionals in its Sofia office with plans to open a second office in the city.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services.

Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.

We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

SoftServe Media Contact

Tyler Mahan

Public Relations Manager

tgarr@softserveinc.com

830-832-8898

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812484/SoftServe_Logo.jpg