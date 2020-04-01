LOOP Insights Inc.: LOOP Insights Pursues Opportunities in $838 Billion Industry with New Director of Sales

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop") announces that Terry Burns, former owner of Mckays Home Theatre retail chain, has been appointed Loop's Director of Sales. Mr. Burns will work closely with the CEO, Rob Anson, to continue building the company's portfolio of clients and forge new partnerships in the $838B consumer electronic space.

Mr. Burns brings years of experience from the consumer electronics industry. For over 12 years, he owned and operated McKays Home Theatre retail chain, which was acquired in 2018. In January 2020, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Mr. Burns validated his position in the industry by making introductions to key retailers and major brand partners.

Loop's Director of Sales Terry Burns: "Loop's products act as a powerful springboard for brick and mortar retail to compete with online giants such as Amazon. I am extremely confident that Loop's solutions will quickly transcend the consumer electronics industry."

The consumer electronics market holds immense power and influence over the world economy, and is, therefore, an industry with incredible growth opportunities for Loop. The consumer electronic industry will be worth 838.85 billion dollars by the end of this year, and between 2020 and 2024, revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate between 6% to 7.3%.

Limited by the challenges of a fragmented marketplace, this industry is hungry for innovative technologies that will give them direct access to their consumers-and are willing to invest a lot for it. In 2018, Sony spent 3.55 billion US dollars worldwide, and Samsung spent 2.15 billion US dollars in the United States alone, on marketing and advertisements. Loop provides the tools to unlock these detailed customer analytics, which in turn deliver: streamlined inventory and supply chain processes, personalized automated marketing to customers, and full attribution on physical transactions.

Rob Anson, CEO: "With our technology, Loop's mission is to future proof brick and mortar retail. We want to ensure sustainability and viability in this ever-changing industry. With the addition of Mr. Burns to the Loop team, we are positioned to very quickly become a major contributor and influencer in the overall growth of the consumer electronics industry in 2020."

More About Loop: Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a unique proprietary platform that combines the power of IoT and AI to level the playing field between brick and mortar retailers and their online competition. Loop gives brands and retailers the ability to connect their physical and digital assets, regardless of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scale. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores. Loop then delivers attribution with trackable redemption metrics and conversion rates, a capability which previously did not exist.?

For more information, please contact:

LOOP Insights Inc.

Soy Garipoglu, Manager, IR

T: 778-990-8985

E: ir@loopinsights.ca

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

T: 416-868-1079 x 231

E: cathy@chfir.com

LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai

Facebook: @ LoopInsights

Twitter: @ LoopInsights

LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights

