Robots play an important role in fighting the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 around the globe. Disinfection robot UVD for example has been in high demand since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Chinese hospitals have ordered more than 2,000 UVD robots by Danish manufacturer Blue Ocean Robotics. They started to destroy viruses in Wuhan, where the global pandemic began. The units operate in more than 40 countries in Asia, Europe and the United States. UVD uses ultraviolet light (UV-C) to kill harmful microorganisms. The robot is the current holder of the IERA innovation award by IEEE and the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

"We are now helping solve one of the biggest problems of our time, preventing the spread of viruses and bacteria with a robot that saves lives," says Claus Risager, CEO of Blue Ocean Robotics. "The immediate demand has increased a lot with the outbreak of COVID-19. Existing customers buy many more units than before, and many new customers are ordering the UVD robots to fight coronavirus and other harmful microorganisms."

Robot helps at hospitals, airports, schools or office spaces

The Danish robot moves autonomously around patient rooms and operating theatres covering all critical surfaces with the right amount of UV-C light in order to kill specific viruses and bacteria. The more light the robot exposes to a surface, the more harmful microorganisms are destroyed. In a typical patient room, 99.99 of all viruses and bacteria are killed within 10 minutes. The technology also works in environments such as office spaces, shopping malls, schools, airports and production facilities.

"Robots have a great potential of supporting us in the current severe corona pandemic," said Dr Susanne Bieller, General Secretary of the International Federation of Robotics.

"They can support us in healthcare environments, but also in the development, testing and production of medicine, vaccines and other medical devices and auxiliaries. Disinfection tasks performed e.g. by UVD units or safe distribution of hospital material in quarantine zones without personal contact provided e.g. by Photoneo's mobile robot Phollower, are just two of many examples."

