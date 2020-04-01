The "Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the global electric vehicle (ev) charging connector market in europe and it is poised to grow by USD 22.02 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.
The report on the global electric vehicle (ev) charging connector market in europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of evs. In addition, shift in demand from ac charging to dc fast charging is anticipated to boost the growth of the global electric vehicle (ev) charging connector market in europe as well.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CHARGING SPEED
- Market segmentation by charging speed
- Comparison by charging speed
- Slow charging Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fast charging Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rapid charging Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by charging speed
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Norway Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of connected EVs
- Rising development of wireless charging for EVs
- Shift in demand from AC charging to DC fast charging
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Lumberg Holding GmbH Co. KG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Sumitomo Corp.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Tesla Inc.
- Webasto SE
- Yazaki Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67g7i1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005358/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900