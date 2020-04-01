The "Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the global electric vehicle (ev) charging connector market in europe and it is poised to grow by USD 22.02 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.

The report on the global electric vehicle (ev) charging connector market in europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of evs. In addition, shift in demand from ac charging to dc fast charging is anticipated to boost the growth of the global electric vehicle (ev) charging connector market in europe as well.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CHARGING SPEED

Market segmentation by charging speed

Comparison by charging speed

Slow charging Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fast charging Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rapid charging Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by charging speed

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Norway Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of connected EVs

Rising development of wireless charging for EVs

Shift in demand from AC charging to DC fast charging

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Lumberg Holding GmbH Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Webasto SE

Yazaki Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

