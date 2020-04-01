The "Protective Workwear Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the global protective workwear market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 779.1 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The report on the global protective workwear market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising number of construction activities in Europe. In addition, growing emphasis on smart protective workwear is anticipated to boost the growth of the global protective workwear market in Europe as well.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing emphasis on smart protective workwear

Increasing number of collaborations among vendors

Growing demand for lightweight protective workwear

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Cintas Corp.

Drgerwerk AG Co. KGaA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

MSA Safety, Inc.

Sioen Industries NV

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ssle8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005362/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900