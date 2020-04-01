The "Protective Workwear Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the global protective workwear market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 779.1 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the global protective workwear market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising number of construction activities in Europe. In addition, growing emphasis on smart protective workwear is anticipated to boost the growth of the global protective workwear market in Europe as well.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing emphasis on smart protective workwear
- Increasing number of collaborations among vendors
- Growing demand for lightweight protective workwear
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Cintas Corp.
- Drgerwerk AG Co. KGaA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- MSA Safety, Inc.
- Sioen Industries NV
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
