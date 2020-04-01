Øresundsbro Konsortiet: Announcement of date and agenda for Annual General Assembly

Annual General meeting of Øresund Bridge Consortium I/S

According to the Consortium Agreement § 7 paragraph 3 are hereby invite the partners to the Annual General Meeting on



Monday 27 April 2020

Agenda is as follows:

1. Choice of conductor, as well as the election of the rapporteur and the submission of the list of voters.

2. Presentation of the annual accounts and the audit protocol for 2019.

3. Decisions regarding:

a) Approval of balance sheet and profit and loss account



b) Distribution of dividend

c) Approval of signing and agency relationship for the Board of Directors and group management

4. Election of Board members. Kerstin Hessius resigns from the board of di-rectors and will be replaced by Ulrika Hallengren presented by Svedab AB.

5. Resolution on the remuneration of the Board of Directors.

6. Choice of future accountant.

The Audit Committee proposes to elect the auditors that will be chosen as a result of an ongoing procurement in both Denmark and Sweden. The auditors will be presented at the meeting.

The 2019 annual report was approved by the Board of the Øresund bridge Consortium at the regular Board meeting on 30 January 2020.

It is proposed to hold the general meeting per capsulam as in previous years.