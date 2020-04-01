Jelurida: Ardor and Nxt Launch Node Rewards Program With 10K IGNIS Daily Reward

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Ardor and Nxt, the blockchain networks overseen by software development company Jelurida, have released details of their node reward program. Both chains are seeking to increase the number of full nodes to help further distribute the network, support block and transaction propagation and validation, and incentivize community involvement. Through creating and operating an API node, users can help validate transactions while earning a portion of the daily node rewards.

API nodes are used by Jelurida's clients seeking to access applications on the Ardor and Nxt chains. Jelurida has declared its intention to double the number of full nodes running a fully synchronized Ardor blockchain, double the number of nodes that have an open API, and encourage users to upgrade their node to the latest version. For the Nxt blockchain, a similar program is in place with similar goals.

Lior Yaffe, Director and co-founder of Jelurida said: "Due to increased enterprise demand, we have an urgent need for more full nodes and open API nodes that can be used to connect client applications operating on the Ardor and Nxt chains. We encourage the community to participate by running a full node with open APIs using the latest version of the product."

The new node reward program will operate on top of the existing block rewards that are already available to Ardor and Nxt forgers based on transaction fees. The new node rewards system will distribute a total of 10,000 IGNIS tokens every 24 hours.

It is recommended to install an Ardor blockchain node running 24/7 on a Linux VPS node. Setting up nodes on Windows or Mac is supported too. A simple blockchain-based registration process is required to be eligible for reward distribution with the Ardor and Nxt chains and a contract will automatically pick nodes at random and submit a reward transaction.

Founded in Switzerland in 2017, Jelurida is a software company that develops and maintains the Ardor and Nxt blockchains. Now a multinational organization with offices on three continents, Jelurida is focused on helping enterprises capitalize on the benefits of blockchain through making it easier to deploy applications connected to the open Ardor and Nxt networks.

