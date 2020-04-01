Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2020) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Cairns as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Cairns will be replacing outgoing CFO, Greg Shenton, who has announced his retirement.

Mr. Cairns, a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), served as the Corporate Controller for Cordoba since April 2019 and has been the Corporate Controller for Kaizen Discovery Inc. for the past four years. He brings nearly 10 years of experience in both financial reporting and the mining sector. Prior to joining Cordoba and Kaizen, Mr. Cairns obtained his CPA, CA while working in PwC's audit and assurance practice, with a primary focus on publicly-listed international mining and exploration companies.

"I want to congratulate Chris on his promotion to his new and expanded role at Cordoba and thank Greg for his outstanding service to our Company," said Eric Finlayson, President and CEO of Cordoba.

The appointment of Mr. Cairns will be effective as of today. In addition, Lori Price will join the Cordoba team and support Mr. Cairns as Corporate Controller.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran Deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

