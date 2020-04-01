The following information is based on the press release from YIT Oyj (YIT) published on April 1, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of YIT has decided to use the authorization given at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was held on March 12, 2020 and pay an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.12 in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.14 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is September 21, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and forwards in YIT (YTY1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=767119