Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA will be held Wednesday 22 April 2020 at the Company's office in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.



The board of directors does not propose a dividend for 2019.

The notice, including agenda for the General Meeting is attached. The notice will be sent to shareholders on 1 April 2020.

Due to contagion risk from the coronavirus outbreak, and to ensure accomplishment of the Annual General Meeting in case of new restrictions and guidelines for gathering of people, it is highly recommended to participate in this year's Annual General Meeting by;

a) voting electronically in advance prior to the Annual General Meeting, or

b) participate by proxy, with or without voting instructions.

The company may be prevented from arranging the General Meeting as a physical meeting. The shareholders should note that additional information on proceedings of the meeting may be given and announced on the company's website and/or through a stock exchange announcement.

All documents regarding the Annual General Meeting are available at https://www.hexagongroup.com/investors/annual-general-meeting-2020

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

