Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2020) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK: INKW) is pleased to announce the Company is now active in the U.S. federal government's System for Award Management (SAM). The Company is status: ACTIVE with the assignment of the Company's own unique Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Cage Program.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts Inc., stated, "I am extremely excited for shareholders with today's announcement. Being registered with the Federal Government opens the doors to an entirely new range of opportunities beyond the typical retail marketplace. There are tremendous contract opportunities to pursue within the federal government including federal agencies and the department of defense."

"Contract opportunities range from single purchase contracts to open ended contracts such as one from the Defense Logistics Agency which is seeking bids for an IDPO (Indefinite Delivery Purchase Order) for 0.5 liter and 1.5 liter bottled water. There are very large ongoing needs for bottled water and other beverages within all levels of the federal government. We look to bid competitively and participate on contract opportunities within the SAM's federal procurement system.

The Company's Commercial and Government Entity Code will enable the Company to bid on federal contracts as well be registered and be available to respond to numerous federal, state and local disaster relief agencies to provide our products in times of need. The door is wide open to numerous opportunities to provide our products for single, multiple and special relief contracts," Greene further stated.

About Greene Concepts, Inc. and Mammoth Ventures Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@inkwayusa.com

Lenny Greene

lenny@greeneconcepts.com

559-434-1000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54026