Yulin, in Shaanxi province has brought the curtain down on around 1 GW of PV projects which are under construction. It had previously been expected the city would add around 5 GW of new solar this year.The city of Yulin, in the Shaanxi province of China has abruptly halted all solar development this year, including under-construction projects with around a gigawatt of generation capacity. The revelation was made by China-based German solar analyst the Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory (AECEA) in an update on the Chinese market released today. Grid capacity and land constraints are thought ...

