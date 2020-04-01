Navion Capital Inc.: Navion Announces Termination of Letter of Intent

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / NAVION CAPITAL INC. (TSXV:NAVN.P) (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company, announces that further to its press releases dated August 22, 2018 and July 5, 2019, the letter of intent dated August 17, 2018 with Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc., a company incorporated in British Columbia, has been terminated in accordance with its terms.

For further information regarding the Transaction, please contact:

Livio Susin

Tel: (604) 789-2410

Email: liviotravel@gmail.com

